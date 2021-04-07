Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol says 'my eyes aren't even black' in this vintage BTS video from Baazigar shoot. Watch
Kajol says 'my eyes aren't even black' in this vintage BTS video from Baazigar shoot. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in Baazigar for the first time. Have you watched this video of the young stars talking about the 1993 movie yet?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Baazigar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have starred in several hit movies, one of which is Baazigar. The 1993 film marked the popular onscreen couple's first project together and was among the biggest hits of that year. While all the songs were hits, fans continue to revisit Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. The peppy song was choreographed by choreographer Saroj Khan and a vintage video shows the making of the hit track.

In the video, Saroj polishes Shah Rukh and Kajol's dance steps in between takes, while the young stars goof around with her. The video also features the duo elaborating about the plot of the movie.

Baazigar also featured Shilpa Shetty. The movie revolved around two sisters and a man who was out to seek revenge. Shah Rukh essayed a grey character in the movie. During one of his visits on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Kajol recalled the struggle she faced while getting a romantic moment right while shooting the title track.

"It was really over-the-top and I just could not get it. The timing or something or the other would go wrong,” she said. Shah Rukh added, “It's something we don't do normally and she would never do a shot which she doesn't do normally. Saroj ji came and told me quietly, 'Tum usko aisa kuch pinch-vinch kar do (Pinch her during the shot).'"

After Baazigar, Shah Rukh and Kajol delivered several hits, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

Kajol was last seen in Tribanga on Netflix and in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, opposite husband Ajay Devgn, on the big screen. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has been on a hiatus since the movie Zero, which was not well-received by the audience.

