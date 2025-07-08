Kajol says people would ‘laugh’ if a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made today: ‘Us waqt ke liye sahi thi’

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a huge hit when it released in 1998, and has since achieved cult status. The film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar and was praised for its fresh on-screen pairing and music. Still, over the years many viewers have revisited the film and criticised it for its problematic portrayal of gender stereotypes. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the directorial debut of Karan Johar.

What Kajol said

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kajol was asked about the criticism, particularly about the fact that Shah Rukh’s character considered her Anjali a friend when she had a ‘tomboy look’ in their college days, and then saw her as a lover only when she dresses up like a woman.

In response, Kajol admitted that she did not consider all these elements when she did the film. She said, “We made that film only for entertainment. And, I feel that films reflect society. That is exactly what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was. People thought like that at that point in time. Agar aaj KKHH banaane jaate toh we would be laughed out (If we made the film today, we would be laughed at).

‘Shayad hum galat hain usmein’

She went on to add, "That tomboy cut would probably be part of the second half. Pehle saree mein thi toh pasand nahi aayi thi, uske baad when she started playing basketball and became cool is when he starts liking her. It would be the opposite, rather than this way round. Woh uss waqt ke liye sahi thi. If we did it today or point out what was right or wrong, shayad hum galat hain usmein (The first half would be that the saree look was not liked then she would be liked that she played basketball and was cool. It was okay for its time. If we try and pick it that way, we were wrong in that film).”

The film also had a supporting cast that included Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever. It made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the '90s.

Kajol was last seen in the mythological horror film Maa. She will be seen next in Sarzameen, which will release on JioHotstar on July 25.