Kajol shares Diwali picture, while husband Ajay Devgn wishes everyone ‘Happy New Year’

Actor Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebration on Instagram. Kajol shared a picture with Ajay and their son Yug.

She captioned it, “Wishing everyone a very very happy Diwali … missing my baby girl so much today #familyfirst #silentcelebrations #funfoodandpeople." In the photo, Kajol draped a white and red saree whereas Ajay and Yug wore matching kurta. Kajol rested her head on Yug's head while she posed beside Ajay.

In another picture shared by Kajol, she can be seen with Ajay, Yug, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her mother, Tanuja. The picture was captioned, “Diwali dinner with fam.”

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgn, Tanisha Mukerji and Tanuja posing for Diwali picture.(Instagram)

Ajay also shared a picture on Instagram where the Bhuj actor posed with Yug and sister Neelam Devgan's sons, Aman Gandhi and Danish Gandhi. He captioned the photo, “New Beginnings. Old Traditions. Wish you and your family a very happy new year.”

Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's film, Tribhanga, marking her digital debut. Before that, Kajol did a short film, Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Meanwhile, Ajay was recently seen in Discovery's show, The Wild With Bear Grylls. Ajay will be seen in the upcoming film, Maidaan, produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, RRR with Ram Charan, MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

Ajay also makes a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi that has released on the occasion of Diwali. Besides these, he is all set to make his digital debut with the web series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness.