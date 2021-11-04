Inside Kajol's Diwali celebrations with Tanuja, Yug and Tanisha, Ajay Devgn-Nysa give it a miss. See pics

Tanishaa Mukerji on Thursday gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with mother Tanuja, sister Kajol and nephew Yug among other family members. Taking to Instagram, Tanishaa shared several pictures from the occasion.

Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa Devgn were not part of the festivities. Tanishaa said that Nysa was 'out studying' but added her throwback pictures.

In the pictures, Kajol wore a grey and yellow suit along with ethnic jewellery. Tanuja opted for a red and white saree while Tanishaa sported a multicoloured saree. Yug sported white ethnic wear. In one of the old pictures of Nysa, she sported a lehenga while in another, she wore a dress.

Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa wrote, "Happy Diwali from mine to yours and my angel who is out studying! Cos Diwali is all about family and love so wish u all lotsa love joy and prosperity! Celebrate each other."

Kajol, who regularly gives glimpses of her life on Instagram, hasn't shared pictures from the Diwali celebrations yet. On Wednesday, she held an Ask Me Anything session and replied to a fan who asked why she didn't wish actor Shah Rukh on his birthday, November 2.

Kajol replied, "What more can I wish him. All his wishes came true when his son came back home." Shah Rukh's son Aryan was granted bail recently almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Fans saw Kajol last in Tribhanga, written and directed by Renuka Shahane. The film, co-produced by Ajay Devgn, also featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Kajol, recently, announced her next movie, The Last Hurrah. The film will be directed by actor Revathy. Sharing a picture with Revathy, Kajol captioned the post, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?"