Kajol shares new photo, says ‘selfie time, styled by me, thought by me, posted by me’; fans call her beautiful

Actor Kajol took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a selfie as she sat inside her car. Many reacted to Kajol’s look in the selfie and dropped compliments in the comments section. In the picture, Kajol wore a red top with a white coat. She also wore a necklace and sunglasses with minimal makeup. ( Also read: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic: 'Feels like we have been travelling together since 2008')

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Selfie time, styled by me, thought by me, posted by me.” She used the hashtag ‘all about me’ on her selfie. One of her fans commented, “Why are you so gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “That is why you are the best," with reference to her caption. Another one commented, “Wow so beautiful.” Many fans compared her look to her character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and dropped heart emojis on the post.

Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992. Her and Ajay Devgn married in 1999 after dating for many years. The couple has two children – daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Naysa was born on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born. Kajol and Ajay were last seen together essaying wife and husband in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)., which one multiple awards at the recent National Film Awards in Delhi.

Recently, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video from her recent Durga puja celebrations featuring actor-mom Tanuja, actor-singer Tanishaa Mukerji, son Yug, among others, and wrote, “All in one...Family, Tradition and all the goddesses for the Goddess!”

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. She has Revathi's Salaam Venky in the pipeline. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.