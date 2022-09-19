Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic: 'Feels like we have been travelling together since 2008'

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic: 'Feels like we have been travelling together since 2008'

bollywood
Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Kunal Kemmu posted a selfie with Soha Ali Khan while they were stuck in Mumbai's traffic.

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu.&nbsp;
Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Soha Ali Khan and actor-husband Kunal Kemmu were stuck in Mumbai traffic, when they made the most of their time and posed for a photo together. Kunal took to Instagram Stories on Monday and shared a selfie with Soha as they sat inside their car. Kunal wore a white T-shirt, while Soha can be seen in a green top with red bindi on her forehead. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares how Kunal Kemmu falls asleep after promising to play with Inaaya: 'Don't fall for it'. Watch)

Kunal wrote along with their selfie, “Travelling together since 2008…” Soha reshared his photo featuring them, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “True that. Just today's journey feels like we have been travelling together since 2008!!”. She tagged her husband, and used the hashtag ‘Mumbai traffic’.

Soha Ali Khan reshared the story of Kunal Kemmu while stuck in Mumbai traffic,&nbsp;
Soha Ali Khan reshared the story of Kunal Kemmu while stuck in Mumbai traffic, 

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Kha Pataudi. She is the youngest sister of Saif Ali Khan. Theire other sibling is sister Saba Ali Khan. In 2004, Soha made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More and appeared in several films like Rang De Basanti, Sahed, Biwi Aur Gangster and Tum Mile among others. S

Soha and Kunal Kemmu married in 2015. The couple welcomed its first child Inaaya in September 2017. Recently, Soha took to Instagram and shared a video of Inaaya and Kunal. She captioned it, "Don't fall for it..." She even shared a sketch that her daughter made on Instagram. Inaaya had drawn her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son.

Soha was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime’s Hush Hush. It also stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka alongside Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will be releases on September 22.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
soha ali khan kunal kemmu
soha ali khan kunal kemmu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out