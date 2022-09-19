Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic: 'Feels like we have been travelling together since 2008'

Soha Ali Khan and actor-husband Kunal Kemmu were stuck in Mumbai traffic, when they made the most of their time and posed for a photo together. Kunal took to Instagram Stories on Monday and shared a selfie with Soha as they sat inside their car. Kunal wore a white T-shirt, while Soha can be seen in a green top with red bindi on her forehead. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares how Kunal Kemmu falls asleep after promising to play with Inaaya: 'Don't fall for it'. Watch)

Kunal wrote along with their selfie, “Travelling together since 2008…” Soha reshared his photo featuring them, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “True that. Just today's journey feels like we have been travelling together since 2008!!”. She tagged her husband, and used the hashtag ‘Mumbai traffic’.

Soha Ali Khan reshared the story of Kunal Kemmu while stuck in Mumbai traffic,

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Kha Pataudi. She is the youngest sister of Saif Ali Khan. Theire other sibling is sister Saba Ali Khan. In 2004, Soha made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More and appeared in several films like Rang De Basanti, Sahed, Biwi Aur Gangster and Tum Mile among others. S

Soha and Kunal Kemmu married in 2015. The couple welcomed its first child Inaaya in September 2017. Recently, Soha took to Instagram and shared a video of Inaaya and Kunal. She captioned it, "Don't fall for it..." She even shared a sketch that her daughter made on Instagram. Inaaya had drawn her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son.

Soha was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime’s Hush Hush. It also stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka alongside Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will be releases on September 22.

