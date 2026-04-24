Kajol opens up on breaking her no-kissing policy on screen after almost 30 years with The Trial: ‘I was uncomfortable’

Kajol has been working in the Hindi film industry for three decades now, having starred in several iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhie Khushie Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor made her OTT debut in 2023 with The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she also broke her no-kissing policy. In the show, she shared a kiss with co-star Jisshu Sengupta. The actor has finally addressed what made her do so. (Also read: 'Voting booth is not a cinema shoot': Simran takes dig at Tamil actors on election day, requests to avoid the drama)

What Kajol said about the no-kissing policy

Kajol stars as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

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Speaking with Lilly Singh on her podcast, Kajol paused for a few seconds when she was asked about the decision to let go off the no-kissing policy. She said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn't simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn't happen for her. What she believed, what she had faith in. What she couldn't have faith in. It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn't have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character.”

‘It was simply a professional call’

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{{^usCountry}} When Lilly asked whether Kajol also changed as a person, that made her feel okay to do it, the actor said, “I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn't sure whether I was actually going to do it or tell them, ‘Cut! This is not happening!’ But, I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Lilly asked whether Kajol also changed as a person, that made her feel okay to do it, the actor said, “I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn't sure whether I was actually going to do it or tell them, ‘Cut! This is not happening!’ But, I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kajol also talked about being unapologetic in her choices as an actor. She shared that when she started out she was very young and was very honest about what she wanted to do. Even if it did not always translate well, Kajol said that she did got into much trouble because she would not think a lot about her decisions and focus on her work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajol also talked about being unapologetic in her choices as an actor. She shared that when she started out she was very young and was very honest about what she wanted to do. Even if it did not always translate well, Kajol said that she did got into much trouble because she would not think a lot about her decisions and focus on her work. {{/usCountry}}

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Kajol starred as Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife returning to law after her husband's scandal in The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. The courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Verma, is an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. It also starred Alyy Khan, and Sheeba Chaddha. Season 2 of the show was released last year. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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