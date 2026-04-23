'Voting booth is not a cinema shoot': Simran takes dig at Tamil actors on election day, requests to avoid the drama

Actor Simran also cast her vote on Thursday, but she had a different take on how several others were treating such an important occasion. The actor took to her X account and shared a picture, where she showed off her finger with the vote ink, implying that she has already excercised her duty. In the caption, she went on to add, “Let’s focus on the reality avoid the drama, it’s a voting booth not a cinema shoot. We all are one while we vote. Voting is not just my right it’s my responsibility.”

Tamil Nadu elections 2026 : Numerous Kollywood celebrities were spotted heading to the polling booths on Thursday to cast their vote for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Some of the stars who were spotted in Chennai were Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth , Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh. The actors showed off their ink to the media present there after casting their vote.

About the Tamil Nadu elections Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 PM on Thursday, with officials allowing voters who had reached polling stations before the deadline to cast their ballots. Voting began earlier in the morning amid tight security arrangements and continued through the day. Early turnout trends showed Tiruppur recording the highest voter participation at 62.97 per cent, while the Nilgiris reported the lowest at 50.42 per cent.

In Tamil Nadu, the main battle is shaping up between the ruling Congress and DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the BJP-AIADMK coalition. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a fresh layer of competition, turning the election into a multi-cornered contest.

Rajinikanth was among the first to vote, turning up early at his polling station. Several actors even spoke to the press after casting their votes and urged fans to turn up to vote. Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan were also spotted, although many noticed that they cut the line to cast their votes.

Vijay was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai. He was mobbed as he made his way out of the centre. Security and police could be seen amped up at the station as his followers and TVK supporters gathered there. Numerous fans also lined the roads as the actor-politician made his way to the polling booth, and his security team could be seen trying to clear the way. A reporter's mic almost hit the actor-politician on his face, but he remained calm.

The results will be counted on May 4, which will decide the next government for the state.