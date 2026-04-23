Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan get flak for skipping line while casting vote in Tamil Nadu election; here's what happened

ANI posted a video of Kamal and Shruti standing in line at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. It is unclear whether it’s the police or their team, but someone in the video says the public is disturbed by the cameras around them. The police can then be seen asking Kamal and Shruti to head inside to cast their vote. The actors apologise to the person standing in front of them before heading inside. The person can be seen nodding his head in understanding.

“So the equality, rationality, liberalism advocate & highly evolved the Mr. Hassan & educated the Ms. Hassan force their heft and deftly jump the queue... afterall they are elite citizens of India!” wrote another sarcastically. “Kamal Haasan couldn’t wait even a few minutes in the queue; he jumped the line and voted. These people deliver grand sermons on reels for the public, but in real life, they’re the biggest offenders,” wrote another miffed X user posting the video.

Many on X (formerly Twitter) were miffed that Kamal and Shruti got to skip the line. “Elite Actor Kamal Hassan who give all kind of f**king gyan on poverty, socialism & idealism, First he came flaunting his extremely luxurious Car to vote with her daughter, Then broke line of common man & went for Voting. Why can't he stand for 2 min?” commented one X user.

One person even wrote, “Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan came to cast their votes. After standing for 2 mins in the line, they broke the line & straight away went to the room to cast the vote. If you are an actor, doesn't mean you will jump the line. It seems Long lines are meant for the poor only.” Another brought up Keralam, writing, “Are they not ashamed to be taken past the poor people standing pateiently in the queue? Never happens in Keralam.”

However, some reasoned that Kamal and Shruti were allowed by the police to skip the line and left comments like, “Keeping them in a long line invites mobbing and severe delays for everyone. Security protocols prioritize speed.” and “Police allowed them .. in fact he asked the citizens around him.”

Several other Kollywood stars, including Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, and Rajinikanth, also cast their votes on Thursday.