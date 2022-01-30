Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, misses daughter Nysa: ‘I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’
bollywood

Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, misses daughter Nysa: ‘I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’

Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and well-wishers.
Kajol poses for a selfie with daughter Nysa Devgan.(Instagram)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kajol took to Instagram to share the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan. “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Priyanka Chopra complimented Nysa and commented on Kajol’s post, “She’s stunning,” adding a heart-eyes emoji. Fans, meanwhile, shared get-well-soon wishes. “Sending prayers and positive vibes your way! Get well soon! Nysa is looking really cool,” one wrote. “Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan in NJ,” another said.

RELATED STORIES

Also see: Nysa Devgan takes inspiration from mom Kajol for new selfie, poses in off-shoulder dress

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. The 18-year-old is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. While she has a private account on Instagram, she often shares pictures and videos on VSCO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kajol nysa
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP