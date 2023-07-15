Kajol reveals she was once chased by paparazzi on a bike but couldn't complaint: ‘Because I am a star…’

Kajol recently talked about the invasion of privacy amid the growing paparazzi culture in the industry. She said although she understands that getting clicked by photographers is a part of life as a celebrity, however, she doesn't approve of those who follow actors anywhere and everywhere. She narrated the incident where the paparazzi started following her car even when she wasn't out for work. Also read: Internet praises Alia Bhatt for helping paparazzi who lost shoes while clicking her pics

Kajol enjoys popularity among paparazzi. Much like her, the actor's daughter Nysa Devgan is often chased by paparazzi for her pictures. Kajol had previously hailed her daughter for handling the media attention with much grace and dignity.

In a recent interview, Kajol told Miss Malini about paparazzi culture, “I do think this is too much right now. It is like a pendulum, it started off, and it’s gaining momentum, gaining momentum, and it’s at the height right now. It has to come down because somewhere down the line we are actors, it’s a question of balance, it will come down.”

“The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant. Because I am a star I can’t say, ‘Why are you following me?’ Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it. Because I am a star I have 7-8 people standing over there with cameras regardless of what I am wearing. I have to be constantly on my guard,” she added.

Kajol is not the only actor who speaks of the invasion of privacy amid ongoing paparazzi culture. From Taapsee Pannu to Jaya Bachchan, several celebs from time to time have been seen reacting to photographers differently when they tried clicking them. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are among the celebs who reacted strongly to the invasion of privacy by photographers. Both of them were snapped at their houses, on different occasions, which did not go well with them.

