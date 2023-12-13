Kajol would never do scenes where she gets molested: ‘As an actor, you are really feeling it’

Actor Kajol has shared why she would not do 'scenes that require (her) to be molested'. Speaking at the Netflix Film Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kajol accepted that she has been part of films where she has had to do such scenes. She added that such scenes are 'very very very uncomfortable and very disturbing'. (Also Read | Kajol shares old pic of Ishq poster, Ajay Devgn asks 'wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring')

Kajol on molestation scenes

Kajol has featured in several films in her career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol said, "It has always been my take as an actor that I'll not do scenes that require me to be either molested or in any which way show me in a place where I don't want to be because I think as actors when we do a shot, we're feeling it, we're really feeling it. So yes, we are actors up to a point but the camera I feel is one of those things it's like man-made magic and it tends to capture it if you're not being honest in front of it. At times like this, you need to be honest."

Kajol says such scenes are uncomfortable, disturbing

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She also said, "That's been my personal this thing on it that, 'No, I don't want to do this. I don't feel comfortable. I don't feel comfortable when I have to act out a scene where I am being physically abused or molested'...I have done it, it's not that I haven't. But it's very very very uncomfortable and very disturbing. And I don't feel I need to do it to prove a point. I can prove my point to be a good actor in 100 different other ways, I don't need this particular experience."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol has been part of several films where she had to shoot molestation scenes. The movies include--Baazigar (1993), Ishq (1997), and Dushman (1998). In Lust Stories 2 (2023), Kajol played a character who was abused by her partner. Though the abuse scenes weren't shown, her character was shown to have bruises on her face.

Kajol projects

Kajol was last seen in series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which was helmed by Suparn Varma. The actor was also part of Lust Stories 2. She will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, co-written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a suspense-filled ride and transport audiences to the hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.