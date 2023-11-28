close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol shares old pic of Ishq poster, Ajay Devgn asks 'wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring'

Kajol shares old pic of Ishq poster, Ajay Devgn asks 'wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 28, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Aamir Khan featured in the bts pic. All of them lay on a field and posed for the camera.

Actor Kajol has shared a poster of her film Ishq as it completed 26 years of release. Taking to X (formerly known as X) on Tuesday, Kajol shared the poster also featuring Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan. (Also Read | Koffee With Karan promo: Kajol forgets Rani Mukerji was also a part of K3G. Watch)

Kajol shares post

In the picture, all of them lay on a field and posed for the camera. Kajol captioned the post, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like 'Why does the sun set so late damnit?' .. What fab actors we were na (winking emoticon).”

She also tagged the actors and added the hashtags--hills of Switzerland, Ishq, work hard play better and 26 years of Ishq. Sharing the post, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring?”

About Ishq

Ishq is a romantic action comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. It stars Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. Ishq released on 28 November 1997, and grossed over 500 million (US$6.3 million) worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 1997.

Kajol projects

Kajol recently came up with a web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. She will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Ajay's films

Ajay will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Singham Again. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film Maidaan, director Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film.

