...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kala Hiran producer defends film against legal notice: ‘This is not a Salman Khan biopic'

Salman Khan's legal team issued a notice to halt development of Kala Hiran: The Battle, allegedly inspired by his blackbuck case.

Jun 02, 2026 06:08 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

After Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s legal team sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle. The film’s producer, Amit Jani, has responded to the development. Kala Hiran is allegedly inspired by Salman Khan’s blackbuck hunting case. Citing this, Salman’s legal team sent a notice to the filmmakers demanding an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the project.

Kala Hiran producer defends film

Salman Khan sent legal notice to Kala Hiran producers.(Instagram)

Speaking to India Today, Amit Jani said, "This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen. I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."

'Legal notice is unnecessary'

Jani also pointed out that Salman’s legal team had sent a notice after seeing only the film’s poster, even though no teaser or promotional video had been released yet. "Only the poster has been released. The teaser is yet to come. Sending a legal notice at this stage, without any discussion, was unnecessary," he said.

For the unversed, Kala Hiran: The Battle is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited. The makers recently unveiled the film’s first-look poster, while its teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.

 
salman khan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kala Hiran producer defends film against legal notice: ‘This is not a Salman Khan biopic'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.