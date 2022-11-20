Kalki Koechlin says being stereotyped is frustrating, reveals a director told her she'll love the role of a 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin has said that she has been stereotyped in her roles, and it has been frustrating. She was speaking on her own BBC podcast with actor Rytasha Rathore. The episode was about body positivity and dealing with body shaming and trolling. (Also read: Ex-wives Kalki Koechlin, Aarti Bajaj are Anurag Kashyap's ‘two pillars' in pic)

The actor talked to Rytasha on the third season of Kalki Presents My Indian Life and revealed that Rytasha got a breakthrough with Badho Bahu, but was soon typecast as a fat girl. After Rytasha talked about being stereotyped, Kalki said, “I can kind of relate to being the sidekick, the best friend who is funny but annoying or just somebody who is not very like-able or a home-breaker or ready to mess up the plot. It has been frustrating.”

She added, "I remember a director once approached me for a role saying 'you are going to love this role because it is about a psycho. You know she is like drinking and really messed up in the head...' So yes, I relate to being stereotyped."

Kalki is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Goldfish which also features Deepti Naval, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel in important roles. Directed by Pushan Kriplani, the film had the world premiere at the 2022 Busan Film Festival and will soon be screened at Raindance Film Festival in London.

Having made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, Kalki went on to feature in films such as Shaitaan, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shanghai, and Margarita with a Straw. Most recently, she featured in Paava Kadhaigal and Sacred Games.

