Kalki Koechlin says heartbreak caused months of insomnia, left her confused: ‘I just could not sleep'

Kalki Koechlin has opened up about one of the most emotionally draining phases of her life, revealing how a period of heartbreak led to prolonged insomnia and deeply impacted her mental and physical well-being. The actor spoke candidly about the experience during a podcast conversation hosted by Soha Ali Khan, offering a glimpse into how personal struggles can manifest in unexpected ways. (Also read: Kalki Koechlin says global productions are ‘shaant’ compared to ‘chaos’ in India due to better working hours )

Kalki Koechlin reveals how heartbreak led to insomnia

Kalki Koechlin reveals struggles with insomnia following heartbreak.

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Kalki shared that the emotional toll of heartbreak didn’t just remain psychological but began to affect her body in a very real way. She revealed that she went through months of severe insomnia, which made her realise just how closely the mind and body are connected. “I did have a series of months of insomnia from heartbreak, and it really made me realise how psychological it all is,” she said, highlighting how unresolved emotions can disrupt even the most basic routines like sleep.

Describing those difficult months, Kalki recalled how her nights became long, restless, and unpredictable. Sleep eluded her, and she often found herself waking up in the early hours of the morning with no chance of drifting back to sleep. “I just could not sleep, I would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and end up playing the guitar or doing something to occupy myself, because there was no way of going back to sleep,” she shared.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Didn’t know if I was in a dream state or awake’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Didn’t know if I was in a dream state or awake’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To cope with the silence and stillness of those hours, she turned to small, comforting activities like playing music or keeping herself occupied. However, the lack of proper rest gradually began to take a visible toll on her daily life and professional commitments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To cope with the silence and stillness of those hours, she turned to small, comforting activities like playing music or keeping herself occupied. However, the lack of proper rest gradually began to take a visible toll on her daily life and professional commitments. {{/usCountry}}

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“On the days I had to work, I remember feeling like I didn’t know if I was in a dream state or awake. I was really confused, wondering, ‘Is this really happening, or am I still asleep?’ It went on like that for about four months,” she said.

About Kalki Koechlin

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. After their separation, she found love again with her partner Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed their daughter Sappho in 2020 and have since maintained a relatively private family life. Kalki was last seen in the English-language drama Goldfish, which released last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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