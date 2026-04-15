Stop waking up sweaty: This viral cooling blanket is the summer hack you need to sleep comfortably

Enter the cooling blanket. Think of it as where clever design meets comfort. Not just a seasonal swap, but a rethink of how we sleep. The good ones are not gimmicky. They actually manage temperature in a way that feels calm and consistent. And yes, modern fabrics have finally caught up with the promise. This is less about marketing claims and more about materials that genuinely help your body stay at ease.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

It always starts the same way. You wake up at 3:00 AM, slightly annoyed, slightly suffocated, and fully aware that sleep has slipped away. One leg escapes the duvet in protest. Then the other. Soon, the blanket is kicked off entirely, only for a chill to creep in minutes later. So you pull it back. Too warm again. Repeat. This nightly tug of war feels oddly dramatic for something as simple as a blanket. Yet here we are, negotiating with fabric in the middle of the night.

The Buyer’s Guide: Everything you need to know

The Buyer’s Guide: Everything you need to know

Phase Change Materials (PCM) are found in more advanced options, which adjust to your body temperature by absorbing excess heat and releasing it when needed. The effect feels gentle, not overpowering, yet it makes a real difference.

Heat-absorbing fabrics like bamboo and eucalyptus-based fibres, such as Tencel, feel cool to the touch and do not trap heat. Some weighted blankets use glass beads to add pressure without holding heat.

Moisture-wicking tech pulls sweat away from your skin and helps it evaporate quickly, keeping you dry and at ease.

Cooling blankets keep your body from overheating so you can sleep more comfortably through the night.

Styling your home Cooling blankets are not just practical. They look good, too. Layer one over linen sheets for that breezy, relaxed feel you see in holiday homes by the sea. Keep it slightly rumpled. Perfectly neat beds can feel a bit too formal in warm weather.

When it comes to colours, lean into shades that feel fresh. Think soft blues, muted greens, and clean whites. They subtly shift the room's mood and make everything feel lighter.

Add a simple cushion or two, maybe a woven throw at the edge, and suddenly your bed feels less like a heat trap and more like a place you actually want to return to.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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