Kamal Haasan says he walked with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra to 'connect glorious past with bright future'

Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi on Saturday. The yatra, that began in September from Kanyakumari, aims to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by late January. After the walk, Kamal took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures featuring Rahul Gandhi by his side. Also read: Rahul Gandhi walks with Swara Bhasker at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi @maiamofficial #BharatJodoYatra #MakkalNeedhiMaiam.”

In one of the photos, Kamal is also seen holding the Congress leader's hands with others in support. While Kamal wore a grey sweater with black trousers and a black coat, Rahul Gandhi opted for a grey polo t-shirt with black pants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi also dropped a photo of himself and Kamal from the event. He captioned it, “We walk for an India where no one lives in fear, and everyone finds a better future. #BharatJodoYatra.”

During the walk, Kamal said upon reaching the Red Fort, “Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself – this is the time when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me 'Kamal... don't help break India, help unite'," he also said.

Earlier in December this year, it was Swara Bhasker who joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Besides her, TV actors Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri were too part of Congress' initiative in Maharashtra. Veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale were also a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Pooja Bhatt and Riya Sen were among the first celebrities who were seen walking beside Rahul Gandhi. So far, he has covered nearly 3,000 km. He will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 km, which is estimated to end next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON