Kangana Ranaut as Phoebe, Hrithik Roshan as Mike, Ranbir Kapoor as Ross? AI reimagines Friends cast for Bollywood

The video features famous Friends scenes, but instead of the usual cast, we have Bollywood favourites. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ross, Varun Dhawan plays Joey, Aamir Khan is Chandler, Kangana Ranaut is Phoebe, Priyanka Chopra is Rachel, Kareena Kapoor is Monica, and Hrithik Roshan plays Mike.

If you’ve ever wondered what the popular American sitcom Friends would look like with a desi cast, we have the answer. An AI artist recently reimagined the TV show with a whole new cast featuring Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut , Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and more. Hilariously retitled Mitron, the artist called it ‘rage bait’ while posting it.

While the artist seemed ready for Friends fans to be ‘triggered’, they seemed more than happy with the desi casting if their comments are anything to go by. “Rage bait???!!!! Why is this the best thing ever!!!!!! And I’m a friends fannnn hahaha. Love this,” commented one excited fan. “Ranbir and kareena being cousins is cherry on top for ross and Monica,” wrote another.

Some even reimagined the cast, with one Instagram user writing, “I think Juhi Chawla as Phoebe and Urmila as Rachel would be just perfect.” And another thought, “Young salman would be perfect as joey.” Some even put in requests for Tabu as Phoebe, Saif Ali Khan as Joey and Akshaye Khanna as Ross.