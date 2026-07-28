Kangana Ranaut calls Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das ‘useless and unemployed’: At his age, I had 2 National Awards

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut did not mince her words as she called out Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das for his comments about her work as an MP. Saurav had said no one in her party or in the younger generation takes Kangana seriously after she criticised the CJP protests. Now, Kangana has called Saurav ‘simply useless’. (Also read: CJP's Saurav Das responds to Kangana Ranaut's remarks on protests: ‘Aap se kahi jyaada Gen Z ne desh ke liye kiya hai’)

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut fired back at Saurav Das for his comments about her.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana reposted a video of Saurav speaking about her, and added a note. It read, “I googled this person and he is 28 years old. How he claims to be a student I have no clue! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards.”

Kangana accepted her past comments as an MP and added, “Yes as a new Parlamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur. But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand in all times at any age.”

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Kangana via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} “Dear Saurav your issues are personal. You are not a student you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start,” she concluded. What did Saurav say about Kangana? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dear Saurav your issues are personal. You are not a student you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start,” she concluded. What did Saurav say about Kangana? {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to ANI, Saurav had said, "Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness. Gen Z has done more for this country than her.”

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This was in response to what Kangana had said about the Gen Z protests over the last few days. Kangana wrote, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”

She added, “Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication; you call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them as well; there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

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Her remarks came after Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Modi. The posts were allegedly uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar after the police crackdown during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march.