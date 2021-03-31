Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut claims she'll 'save' film industry with Thalaivi, says 'thekedaar' Karan Johar. Aditya Chopra are hiding
Kangana Ranaut is pinning a lot of hopes on her movie, Thalaivi. The actor claims that her film will bring audiences back to theatres.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut plays J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi is sticking to its 23 April release date, even as other film producers contemplate a delay. Many filmmakers had announced bold new release dates for their movies earlier this year but they might delay them now amid the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

However, the makers of Thailavi are standing by their original release date. Kangana, took to Twitter to talk about how her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. She even called film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra names.

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)," she wrote in her tweet.

The first song from Thalaivi will be released on April 2, Friday. The film is a biopic about the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. It is directed by Vijay and also stars Aravind Swamy as M. G. Ramachandran.

Recently, a fan of Kangana had tweeted how one should watch Simi Garewal's interview of Jayalalithaa before they watched Thalaivi. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

