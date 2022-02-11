Kangana Ranaut defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s 27-year age gap, says she was warned against pairing them

Kangana Ranaut addressed the huge age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, the lead stars of her debut production, Tiku Weds Sheru. They have a 27-year age difference - while Nawazuddin is 47, Avneet is 20.

At an event earlier this month, Kangana said that she was warned against pairing Nawazuddin and Avneet but felt that it suited the storyline. “Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story),” she told reporters.

Citing the example of her pairing with R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana said that the juxtaposition of their characters ensured the chemistry. “So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film. With Nawaz sir, uski jodi bohot badi hit rahegi, this is my feeling. But let’s see, baaki toh aap logon ke haath mein hai (Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let’s see, the rest is in your hands),” she added.

Avneet, who is known for television shows such as Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is making her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. The film marks Kangana’s maiden production venture under her banner Manikarnika Films.

Tiku weds Sheru, touted as a dark comedy, will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana is currently gearing up to make her debut as a host with the reality show Lock Upp, in which 16 celebrity contestants will be locked up in jail. The series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 28.

