Happy ‘bua’ Kangana Ranaut feeds mithai to photographer by hand on birth of her nephew, distributes sweets at airport

Kangana Ranaut is very happy as she has become a bua (aunt) for the first time. The actor didn't hold her happiness at all as she arrived in Mumbai Saturday night after seeing her newborn nephew Ashwatthama Ranaut in her home state. She was seen distributing sweets to the waiting paparazzi and also fed a piece of sweet to a paparazzo by hand. She was all smiles at the airport and thanked the photographers as they congratulated her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she welcomes her nephew Akshwathama Ranaut, reveals his face for first time. See pics Kangana Ranaut distributed sweets at airport on becoming an aunt.

Kangana distributes sweets at airport

A paparazzo shared a video of Kangana from her airport arrival on Instagram with ‘Bua ji’ written on it in Hindi. She is seen in an ivory silk saree with a big smile on her face. Some of her fans congratulated her in the comments section as well. A person also wrote in humour, “jise mithai muh mein khilai wahi admin h kya bhai (is the one who was fed by hand the admin)?”

Kangana's post on becoming an aunt

Kangana also unveiled the name of the baby born to her brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife Ritu. Sharing pictures of the baby, the mother and their happy family members, Kangana wrote on Instagram in Hindi, “On this auspicious day today, our family has been blessed with a child. My brother @aksht_ranaut and his wife @ritu_ranaut002 have been blessed with a son. We have named this bright and charming child Ashwatthama Ranaut. All of you bless the new member of our family, we share our immense happiness with all of you. Grateful to you, Ranaut family.”

In another post, she gave a shout-out to her sister-in-law Ritu. She wrote along with pictures of the baby and his parents, "My dear @ritu_ranaut002 it's been a delight to see you transform from a giggle girl to a sublime woman and now a gentle mother. All my love and blessings for this glorious chapter of your and @aksht_ranaut life. Your happy family makes for a beautiful picture that makes my heart full in a way that I possibly can never describe in words. Love and blessings always. Didi."

