Inside Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht’s wedding: ‘Welcome to our family Ritu’, see pics

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:44 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Aksht is married. The actor shared pictures from his wedding to Ritu on Thursday in Udaipur.

Sharing pictures with the newlyweds, Kangana wrote: “Welcome to our family Ritu ....” In the picture Kangana could be seen laughing and the newlyweds posed for the camera. All looked resplendent in wedding finery.

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Sharing another batch of pictures, Kangana wrote: “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Earlier, the actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a number of pictures and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies. One of them was a video of the sisters dancing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, her team wrote: “Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes.” It showed Kangana and Rangoli swirling as a traditional Rajasthani band played a popular folk song, Keshariya, Padhaaro Mhare Des. Seconds later, a Kalbeliya dancer joined the two on stage. While, Kangana was dressed in a cream lehenga choli, Rangoli was seen in a red sari.

Yes it’s a big day for our family but just got to know ki #arnabisback

So here we go ...

Welcome back dear friend ... pic.twitter.com/TYPPVHQsCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Kangana had shared the same video on Twitter too and mentioned how happy she was about journalist Arnab Goswami’s release from jail after getting bail. She had written: “Yes it’s a big day for our family but just got to know ki #arnabisback So here we go ...Welcome back dear friend ...”

Kangana and Rangoli have been sharing pictures from the wedding. On Wednesday, sharing a lot of pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, Kangana had written: “Bhai ki shaadi.” Sharing another picture, where Aksht was seen showing off his mehendi, she wrote: “Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me.”

Rangoli shared more pictures from the venue.

Rangoli, too, shared a number of pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies. She shared video clips from the wedding venue too. Sharing a picture of the sisters applying mehendi on their brother’s hands, Rangoli had written: “Haldi Mehandi ceremony.” The picture showed the sisters sitting on either sides of their brother while his fiancee Ritu looked on. Her hands were done with more elaborate patterns. The entire venue had been done up in flowers, with marigolds and white flowers dominating the show. It was a mix of morning and evening functions.

Kangana had earlier said why her brother’s wedding was being held in Udaipur. She had written how the Ranauts originally hailed from Udaipur. “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”

