Kangana Ranaut drags Karan Johar as Lock Upp hits 200 million views: ‘Tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo’

Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting her captivity-based reality show Lock Upp on Instagram while also hosting the show on weekends. The actor has now dragged filmmaker Karan Johar in her yet another post about the show's popularity. She announced Lock Upp has crossed 200 million views and hinted that Karan Johar will now be crying in hiding. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Lock Upp has made ‘people with 6 fingers’ nervous, internet reacts: 'Spreading cringe'

Kangana shared a note on her Instagram Stories around midnight on Thursday. It read, “As lock up hits 200M views .... Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo (As Lock Upp hits 200 million views, the entire army of chipmunks/media of cruella/ papa jo along with him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite them trying so hard we have got 200m views. Now see what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here now, papa jo).”

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram Stories.

Kangana has been on loggerheads with Karan ever since she called him ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ during her appearance on his chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Earlier this month, she had dragged Hrithik Roshan as well while talking about how the show's performance is a matter of concern for him. She had written on her Instagram Stories, “Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai (People are putting their five fingers together for my forgiveness. Even ones with six fingers have dry throats right now).”

A few days ago, Lock Upp became the highest-watched reality show in OTT space with 100 million views in 19 days. Calling it an incredible figure, Kangana had said, "I'm overwhelmed with the love and affection that Lock Upp is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining. The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye, and that along with the huge reach that MX Player has reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. Lock Upp is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on!"

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp has been streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji since its first episode on February 27, 2022.

