Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut's ethnic look in new pics: 'If royalty had a face then it would be you'

On Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself. She wore a blue and red lehenga paired with a rust and olive green blouse as well as a matching rust dupatta. Kangana, who paired her ethnic look with only a pearl and gold headpiece, posed for a stunning new photoshoot, showcasing her ‘regal’ avatar. She was dressed for an event in Mumbai on Sunday. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares moments from her Haridwar trip

Sharing photos of herself, Kangana wrote in her caption, "You don’t choose your dreams… they choose you… trust and take that leap (heart emoji)." She sat on an armchair in a couple of the photos. The actor gave a glimpse of her full look in one of the photos as she stood in front of a wooden table and green, white and brown wall. Sharing a video montage of the photos on Instagram Reels, she wrote, “Love is not a choice that you can make… honestly there is no way out… you have no other choice.”

'Queen' Kangana impresses Instagram

Reacting to Kangana's latest looks, actor Anupam Kher commented on her post, "You look stunning!! Jai ho (victory)! (clapping emojis)." A fan wrote, "Regal. My favourite." A fan also wrote, “If royalty had a face then it would be you.” Others left comments such as 'queen' and 'stunning'.

Fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared Kangana's post, and wrote, "Keeping her Instagram Stories aside, you can't dispute the fact that she'll always be a gworlie (a person who slays)." The actor often shares her views on politics, society and films on Instagram and Twitter.

Kangana promises to stop 'airport looks'

Kangana recently said that she is done with 'airport looks', one of the biggest celebrity trends of the last few years. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a series of her old travel looks announcing that she no longer wishes to follow the 'airport look' trend.

She wrote along with a throwback photo of herself outside Mumbai airport, "Bye bye airport looks... we have gone past that phase, now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!!' In one of her Instagram Stories, the actor had also said along with an old photo of herself, "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks."

Kangana's upcoming projects

Her first solo directorial Emergency is expected to be released soon. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas. She will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She also has Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi (2005), which had Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

