Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut gets romantic in Mumbai rains, wants the person meant for her to 'please show up'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut gets romantic in Mumbai rains, wants the person meant for her to 'please show up'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has returned to Mumbai, has said nothing is more romantic than the rains in the city. She also added that she wants the person who is meant for her to 'show up please'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a picture of herself, romanticising the Mumbai rains and wondering where her soulmate is. She added that single people can only daydream. Kangana returned to Mumbai recently after spending some time in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a picture of herself while travelling in a car, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Nothing is more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just day dream (heart emoji)." She added her request and wrote, "Who is meant for me, please show up na (heart emoji)."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's post.

After landing in Mumbai, the Panga star visited her Mumbai office on Tuesday. The office was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year due to alleged structural violations. Kangana was seen getting down from her car inside her office complex in a paparazzi video.

As she came out of the gate, the paparazzi requested her to pose for the cameras but she was in no mood for paps. She told them, "Aap mujhe bhi toh mera kaam karne dijiye (Let me do my work also)." She also posed in one of the balconies.

Kangana's much-awaited film, Thalaivi got postponed due to the sudden rise in coronavirus cases. It was slated for a theatrical release on April 23 and is a biopic on Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

She also has Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut film

