Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of her 'Dhaakad level fitness', see here

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest, Hungary, shared a picture of hers on Instagram to show how fit she is. See it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and the team of Dhaakad is currently in Budapest for Dhaakad's shoot.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest, shared glimpses of her fitness regime for fans on Thursday.

The actor posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen raising the fitness quotient and captioned it "Dhaakad level fitness".

Dhaakad, touted to be a spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an officer named Agent Agni in the movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

The film, which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides Dhaakad, will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Emergency based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline.

kangana ranaut dhaakad actor divya dutta arjun rampal

