Kangana Ranaut poses with Arjun Rampal before Dhaakad shoot: 'It's action stations at Budapest'

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have begun shooting for their film, Dhaakad, in Budapest and director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai has shared pictures from the sets on Instagram.

Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, posing together on the sets of Dhaakad on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "With these two rockstars. It's action stations at Budapest." He also tagged Arjun and Kangana. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Arjun Rampal had shared a glimpse of his new look last month on his Instagram page. He wrote alongside a picture of himself sporting platinum blonde hair, "A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain."

Kangana Ranaut faced trouble while getting her passport renewed for her trip to Budapest. However, she secured it last week and also posted about it on social media. On Sunday morning, she posted a picture on Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen enjoying the sunny weather in Budapest. Wearing a floral dress, the actor posed for the camera with a bridge in the background. Kangana left for Budapest on Friday and the Dhaakad team gave a warm welcome on her arrival. She thanked the crew and posted a picture of the beautiful setup. “Lovely to be here with you all,” she wrote.

Dhaakad, touted to be an espionage thriller, will see Kangana as a spy named Agent Agni. The film, which will focus on issues such as child trafficking and crimes against women, will also feature Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut also has Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, period drama Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and another action film, Tejas, in the pipeline. Kangana will also don the director's hat for the second time for Emergency, a film based on the life of India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi.