Kangana Ranaut is in awe of Dharmendra's 'beauty' as she shares a throwback. See pic

Kangana Ranaut shared an appreciation post for veteran actor Dharmendra. Posting a picture of a young Dharmendra on Instagram, Kangana called him 'beauty.' Kangana and Dharmendra have both worked in the 2007 film Life in a Metro, but they did not share a scene together. Also Read| Bobby Deol shares unseen childhood photo with father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol: 'So blessed to be your son'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share the black-and-white picture of Dharmendra. The veteran actor, who will turn 87 in December, was wearing a white outfit in the close-up snap. Kangana captioned it, "Appreciation post for @aapkadharam ji beauty," adding a red heart emoji.

Kangana Ranaut's appreciation post for Dharmendra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol had also shared a throwback picture of the actor on Sunday. Bobby took to his Instagram to post a black-and-white family picture to mark Father's Day. In the photo, Bobby was seen sitting on Dharmendra's lap. Bobby’s mother, Prakash Kaur, was seated next to the father-son duo in the picture, while his elder brother Sunny Deol was standing in the back. Dharmendra and Parkash's daughters Vijayta Gill and Ajeeta Chaudhri were also seen in the photo.

Bobby captioned the post, "Papa my love my world so blessed to be your son. Happy Papa’s day (red heart emoji)." Commenting on it, Dharmendra wrote, “Love you my kids. Jeete raho (stay happy and blessed).”

Dharmendra was last seen in a special appearance in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, which starred his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. He will be next seen in Apne 2, which will star him alongside his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol. The film is expected to release in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film, scheduled to release in 2023, will mark his first appearance with Jaya Bachchan in 48 years.

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad, which underperformed at the box office after its release on May 20. She will be next seen in Tejas, where she portrays the role of an Indian Air force officer. She is also working on Emergency, which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON