Bobby Deol shares unseen childhood photo with father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol: 'So blessed to be your son'

Actor Bobby Deol on Sunday shared a black-and-white throwback picture on Instagram. In the family photo, Bobby was seen sitting on the lap of his father, the veteran actor Dharmendra. While Bobby wore a serious expression, Dharmendra smiled and posed for the camera. Bobby’s mother, Prakash Kaur, who is rarely photographed in public, was seated next to the father-son duo in the picture. Completing the family photo were Bobby’s cousins and elder siblings, including actor-politician Sunny Deol. Read more: Dharmendra dismisses rumours of his hospitalisation, says, 'Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi'

On Father’s Day 2022, Bobby shared two Instagram posts to honour his dad Dharmendra. His first post was a short clip featuring three pictures of the father and son – two solo photos, followed by one where they hugged and posed together. “My biggest role model… the one man I can always count on! Happy Father's Day,” he captioned the post. Brother Sunny commented on the video, and wrote, “Beautiful Bob.” Dharmendra himself reacted to Bobby’s post, writing, “Love you my son.”

Bobby Deol poses with father Dharmendra, mother Prakash Kaur, and his siblings in throwback family photo.

Bobby’s second Father’s Day post involved their whole family. It showed Dharmendra, who was dressed in a striped shirt and a pair of trousers, and Prakash, who wore a saree with a bindi, posing for a family portrait with five children. While the two smiled and looked into the camera, the children looked more serious, while they posed for the picture. Bobby and Sunny’s sisters Vijayta Gill and Ajeeta Chaudhri were a part of the photo.

“Papa, my love, my world. So blessed to be your son. Happy Papa’s day,” Bobby captioned the family photo. Commenting on Bobby’s post, Dharmendra wrote, “Love you my kids. Jeete raho (stay happy and blessed).” An Instagram user wrote in the comments, “Beautiful pic. Dharam Ji so handsome until now. The best actor ever.” Another one said, “Love you Deol family.” Many also left heart emojis on the post.

Bobby Deol was last seen in season 3 of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, which released in June. His upcoming projects include Animal and Apne 2, where he will be seen alongside Dharmendra, Sunny and K.

