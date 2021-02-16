Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the Indian microblogging platform, Koo. She shared the information on Twitter with her fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut informed her fans on joining Koo.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join Koo, the Indian micro-blogging platform that has been in news lately. Signing up, Kangana wrote in profile description that she was a 'desh bhakt (nationalist)' and a 'hot blooded Kshatriya (warrior) woman'.

Sharing the information on Twitter, she wrote: "This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you joinYellow heart. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App."

Welcoming fans to her Koo account, her inaugural message read: "Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one's own, your own place is always yours)."

Kangana Ranaut is on Koo.

So far, the actor's new account had garnered 8555 followers. It may be recalled that Kangana's relationship with Twitter had been problematic. Earlier this month, Twitter had deleted two of her tweets over violation of the platform's guidelines.

She had fired right back and written: "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Kangana has been tweeting relentlessly on a spectrum of issues - from farm bills, Twitter to international music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

She has recently kicked up a storm by comparing herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and popular stars Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut twitter debate

Related Stories

india news

Kangana Ranaut seeks quashing of FIR for sedition, tells court her tweets did not incite violence

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:45 AM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut lists her achievements: 'Ran away from home, captured by underworld, squashed villains by 21'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP