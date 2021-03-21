Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA, shares pictures
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Indian sisters Puja and Pratima as they intern at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Pictures of the sisters show them posing near their study tables.
Both sisters posed in NASA sweatshirts and one of them also has a 'Baby Yoda' figurine on her desk. Appreciating the fact that they wore bindis, Kangana wrote, "Anyone with scientific bend of mind will naturally be inclined to Hinduism, so lovely to see virat Hindus that too girls and also wearing bindis as one of the brightest scientists of NASA... devotion is the most profound dimension of intelligence."
She had quote-tweeted a NASA scientist who shared pictures of the sisters: "Puja and Pratima Roy are two sisters currently majoring in Computer Engineering Technology and interning at @NASAGlenn ."
Recently, responding to a tweet that explained the concept of Kundalini, Kangana tweeted, "Nicely explained,growing up I was an atheist, was studying science, kundalini was one of the reasons why I was intrigued by Hinduism,Hinduism offers practical for all its theories that gave me courage to do experiments with various science of 4 Yogas I used Vivekananda’s methods."
Kangana is working on her action film, Tejas. She recently completed work on her Dhaakad. She also has the ambitious biopic, Thalaivi, lined up for release soon. Based on the late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, the film is directed by AL Vijay. Kangana is set to unveil the first trailer of the movie on her birthday, March 23.
