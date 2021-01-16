Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and other stars react to Covid-19 vaccination drive
As visuals of doctors administering the Covid-19 vaccine across the nation surfaced, various Bollywood celebrities expressed their delight and conveyed their gratitude and excitement through their respective handles on Saturday.
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their respect through their social media handles.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared the video of the AIIMS director getting a COVID vaccine shot and wrote, 'Wonderful!! Can't wait.'
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."
Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked the Prime Minister and Indian government along with doctors and scientists for making this vaccination drive possible.
Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world's #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much-awaited end. God speed!!"
Tusshar Kapoor also shared the video of AIIMS director getting a COVID vaccine shot and congratulated everyone, "Mubarak ho....the world's largest immunisation drive begins, #JaiHind."
Even Esha Deol took to her Twitter and welcomed the movement by writing "Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia #VaccineForIndia #VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind."
Paresh Rawal also hailed the vaccination drive and wrote "#LargestVaccineDrive Thanks @narendramodi."
