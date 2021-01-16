IND USA
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine

The Najafgarh resident said he had volunteered to be vaccinated first as his colleagues chosen for the drive were "scared" before getting the shot.
Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST

Manish Kumar, a 34-year-old sanitation worker at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), became the first person in India to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country's immunisation drive to bring the pandemic under control.

The Najafgarh resident said he had volunteered to be vaccinated first as his colleagues chosen for the drive were "scared" before getting the shot. "I did not know that I am the first person to receive the vaccine. I had a good sleep last night, came here in the morning and talked to the other staff who were to get the shot," news agency PTI quoted Kumar as saying. "Many of them were scared. So, I went to my seniors and said I should be given the vaccine first. I wanted to prove to my colleagues that there is no need to be scared," Kumar also said, PTI reported.

Kumar, who has been working for the hospital for the last eight years now, received the first shot of the vaccine in presence of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and other doctors. After getting inoculated, Kumar said he will work without any hesitation now. "Earlier, I used to hesitate during duties due to coronavirus. Now, there will not be any hesitation," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that while he was not worried at all, his wife was a bit nervous. "She even asked me not to take the vaccine. I told her it is just an injection. After taking the dose, I asked my mother to tell my wife that I am safe," he said, according to news agency PTI.

When asked to share his experience after getting the vaccine shot, Kumar said, "I am having no issues like itching or anything. It is a big step for the country. Those who are having apprehensions after reading WhatsApp messages about these vaccines should not fear. After getting the shot, I am feeling better now."

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines to be used in the country. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has manufactured Covishield, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.


India, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, plans to vaccinate around 300 million people in the first six to eight months of the year. Some 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers are first in line followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

More than 10.5 million people in India have been infected with the coronavirus, including more than 151,000 who have died.

When the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across West Bengal, problems were encountered with the CoWIN app(Agencies)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows vaccine during the vaccination process at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)
States have been given a free hand to increase the number of session sites, if needed, as a single site cannot administer the vaccine to more than 100 beneficiaries in a day.
Vistadome coaches have larger windows than normal coaches which gives passengers a bigger viewing area. It also has a mostly transparent roof.(Twitter.com/Narendramodi)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is allowed to have a total of 35 ministers in his cabinet.(ANI Photo)
The vaccines will be available for the general public after the priority list is covered.(Bloomberg)
IFFI that is usually held in the month of November has been postponed to January 2021 in view of the restrictions on travel last year and the risks associated with large gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT PHOTO)..
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit a hurdle on the first day after the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application developed glitches.(ANI | Representational image)
Union minister Jitendra Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo )
Vartika Singh had alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two ''aides'' of the Union minister, initially demanded 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to 25 lakh.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
A woman gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine by a health worker at Civil Hospital, in Surat on Saturday. (ANI photo)
Image for representation. (Bloomberg)
A nurse holds a vial of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., at a vaccine center in Mumbai. (Bloomberg Photo )
When the police reached the jungles, the Maoists started firing and an encounter began. After firing stopped, the police found the body of a Maoist who was later identified as Saybo alias Ranu. (HT PHOTO).
Unusual mortality of poultry has been found in a farm as per the report received from the Mumbai-based Central Poultry Development Organisation.(PTI)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Bailey bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway.(ANI)
Dr Sandeep Nayar, the first beneficiary of Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd, gestures at the BL Kapoor Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Bloomberg
