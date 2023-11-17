Kangana Ranaut praises Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century: ‘Must worship the Earth he walks on’

Actor Kangana Ranaut jumped onto the social media bandwagon and lauded Virat Kohli for his recent performance during the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final match. The cricketer, who is married to Anushka Sharma, made his 50th ODI century during the match in Mumbai by breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries. Praising Virat, Kangana called him a ‘great man.’ Also read: Internet reacts as Virat Kohli tries to find Anushka Sharma during India vs New Zealand match

Kangana on Virat Kohli

Kangana Ranaut praised Virat Kohli on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a video of Virat, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “How wonderful!! It's also the great precedent set by Mr Kohli how he would like to be treated by those who break his records, they must worship the earth he walks on... That's what he deserves, great man with astonishing self worth and character.”

Kangana Ranaut calls Virat Kohli a great man.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously Anushka Sharma who attended the semi-final match in Mumbai, had posted congratulating Virat. Her post read, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

When Kangana praised Anushka, Virat

While Virat or Anushka is yet to respond to Kangana's post, this is not the first time that the Queen actor praised the cricketer. Previously, she had called them a ‘power couple’ for setting ‘such a good example’ after they were seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of Virat's match. Kangana had said, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Kangana's upcoming work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in her upcoming political drama, Emergency. She will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was last seen in Tejas which did not work at the box office. Moving on from the failure of her film, she has now signed a big project from the South film industry. A Source told Hindustan Times, “Kangana is not fretting about Tejas not working on the big screen, and it is a phase, everyone goes through ups and downs. She is focusing on her future slate. The actor has signed a big budget film, Bhairavi, in the south, and it will be made on a big budget. It is expected to be made on a budget range of ₹80-100 crore.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON