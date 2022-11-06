Kangana Ranaut praises 'ideologically motivated' Twitter, criticises its verification process: ‘3-4 clowns dismiss…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has now voiced her support for 'ideologically motivated' Twitter, which she also called the 'best social media platform'. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana also criticised the verification process of Twitter. Kangana also said that paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account 'will only help it build its integrity'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slips in river during Emergency recce, says 'this is what happens when you get over excited')

Kangana wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont)."

"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will is such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform... It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag..." she added.

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' for repeated violation of Twitter rules. Over a year after that, businessman Elon Musk became Twitter's new owner. Last month, Kangana claimed that she predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago which came true. On Instagram, she shared a post which she captioned, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago...another prediction came true."

Kangana is currently filming her upcoming film Emergency in Assam. She recently visited Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. On her Instagram, she shared several pictures with the CM.

In the period drama Emergency, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She also has Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Kangana will also star in the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be helmed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.

