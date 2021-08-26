Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar-produced Shershaah, calls it 'glorious tribute' to Captain Vikram Batra
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar-produced Shershaah, calls it 'glorious tribute' to Captain Vikram Batra

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to praise Shershaah, co-produced by Karan Johar, with whom she has been engaged in a long-running feud.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar share the stage at a reality show.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been engaged in a long-running feud with filmmaker Karan Johar, took to social media on Thursday to praise his latest offering -- the war film Shershaah.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Shershaah is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who died in the line of duty during the war. Kangana famously accused Karan, one of the film's producers, of being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in an episode of Koffee with Karan a few years ago.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared two comments on Friday -- the first was about Captain Batra and the second about the film. "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days," she wrote in her first post.

RELATED STORIES
Screengrabs of Kangana Ranaut's posts about Shershaah.

Sharing a picture of Sidharth Malhotra from the film, she wrote in her second note, "What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled."

Also read: When Karan Johar watched in awkward silence as Kangana Ranaut blasted hosts on reality show. Watch

Shershaah is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He spoke about their equation last year after the two were awarded the Padma Shri. He told Mumbai Mirror that he was 'too old' to bear grudges. “So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I’m too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta (Kapoor) and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana,” he said.

Topics
kangana ranaut controversy kangana ranaut karan johar shershaah captain vikram batra sidharth malhotra
