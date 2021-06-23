When Karan Johar watched in awkward silence as Kangana Ranaut blasted hosts on reality show. Watch

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reunited for the first time after their infamous Koffee with Karan showdown on the sets of India's Next Superstars, a reality show on which Karan was one of the judges. Kangana appeared as a guest in one episode in 2018, and created an awkward situation.

Commenting on a 'sher' presenters Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani recited on the show, Kangana Ranaut said that she didn't approve, and asked if they were 'propagating' sexism. Karan Johar and co-judge Rohit Shetty watched in silence.





"Yeh itne gande sher hain, itne gande aur itne wahiyat. Aur aap kya keh rahe the ke aap off-camera bolenge (This is such horrible poetry, and you were saying you'd recite it off-camera)?" Kangana asked the presenters. "Hum off-camera maarte hain na (We joke off-camera)," Karan Wahi said, and Kangana interjected, "Off-camera kyu maarenge, jab show khatam ho jayega toh (Why would you joke off-camera, after the show is over)? Yeh kya propagate kar rahe hain aap, eve-teasing (Are you propagating eve-teasing)?"

Karan Wahi recoiled and said, "Nahi, nahi, aapke saath, marna hai mujhe (Never in front of you, you'd kill me). Maine kaha yahan gande waale sher maarte hain, off-camera agar koi mile toh ache sher maarte hain (I said we recite poor poetry on the show, but we're actually quite good off-camera)." Kangana said, "This is wrong, yeh aapne nahi kaha (this isn't what you said)."

In another interaction, Rithvik said, "We haven't asked Kangana about her love life." Kangana responded, "I would not have approved this stupid joke, but anyway. This is the last act right?" Kangana then broke character and laughed out loud, revealing that she'd been pulling their leg. Rohit appreciated her acting skills.





Kangana in her now infamous appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2017 called Karan the 'flagbearer of nepotism', fuelling a fued that she routinely revisits to this day. Kangana was promoting the film Rangoon, and had appeared on that chat show with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She has since made several remarks against Karan.

About Kangana appearing on India's Next Superstars, Karan had told PTI, "I am sure when Star Plus invites her we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”