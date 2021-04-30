IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts as Twitter user says she's not helping needy amid pandemic like Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra
Kangana Ranaut took on two Twitter users who suggested she wasn't doing enough for Covid-19 relief.
Kangana Ranaut took on two Twitter users who suggested she wasn't doing enough for Covid-19 relief.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Twitter user says she's not helping needy amid pandemic like Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra

  • Kangana Ranaut hit back at two Twitter users, one of whom suggested that she was not helping amplify calls for Covid-19 resources for patients, unlike Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut shot back at Twitter users who questioned her role in helping Indians suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said social media was not the only way to help others.

A Twitter user wrote: "@KanganaTeam Meanwhile still searching for one tweet from your end seeking help for suffering Indians like what PC Alia doing. You are just working towards BJP’s image improving work. What does it take to just accept that Govt has failed in this crisis?"

Replying to the user, she said: "Twitter is not the only way to help people, I am helping people with beds, medicines, vaccines, oxygen... I have too many in my own professional and personal circle who are calling me and asking for help, I am not doing it for the gallery...understood dummy?"

Another person tweeted: "Its difficult for these people to understand that a celebrity of your stature would help others without seeking publicity."

Replying to him, she wrote: "It’s very important to verify genuinely needy people, most frauds begging for oxygen and beds and selling in black, I am perpetually getting calls from friends/family for help passing them all to my brother Aksht, who is practically working in this only for past few weeks."

Also read: Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli talks about their breakup: 'She's moved on and I'm living my dream life'

Earlier in the day, Kangana had expressed her thoughts on intellectuals (buddhijeevis), saying that they were portraying a negative image of India in international media. "These people try to tell us how to run our country? Who are they? Such a large portion of America's population was wiped out during the first wave. Everyone saw what happened in Italy. England is still struggling with the second wave. We are too. No doubt. But did anyone name and shame any minister, their democracy? 'Choose education, this and that.' Who are you to tell us? We will struggle on our own and we are already," she said. She ended the video by saying that the government should take action against the 'upadravi (rowdy)' persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut priyanka chopra covid 19 news alia bhatt + 2 more

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut, and Randeep Hooda mourned the death of shooter Chandro Tomar.
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut, and Randeep Hooda mourned the death of shooter Chandro Tomar.
bollywood

Taapsee, Bhumi, Kangana mourn death of 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and Randeep Hooda mourned the death of shooter Chandro Tomar. Earlier, this week Chandro had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video about those criticising India.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video about those criticising India.
bollywood

Kangana issues warning to those criticising government's handling of pandemic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video in which she has shared her opinion on those sharing criticisms against the way India has handled the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP