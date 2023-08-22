Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar saying he's excited to watch her film upcoming Emergency: 'I am scared now'

Karan Johar had spoken about Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency at a recent event. At the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday, Karan was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan had said, "Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023. Now, Kangana has reacted to Karan's statement about the film. Also read: Manikarnika co-director Krish challenges Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut responds to Karan Johar's statement about her film Emergency.

Kangana says she is scared

A person reacted to Karan Johar's recent statement about Kangana's film, writing on Twitter or X, "Really? Change of heart." Kangana responded to his tweet, writing, "Ha ha last time, when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend…"

Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now, very scared… because he is excited again…”

Manikarnika controversy

Director Krish had accused Kangana Ranaut of hijacking his film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). Krish was removed from the film, and Kangana had said that she reshot significant portions of it, for which she took a co-director credit. In a 2019 interview with SpotboyE, Krish had contested Kangana’s claim that she had shot 70 percent of the film.

He had said, “Kangana has done 20-25 percent of the first half and 10-15 percent in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes, which I had done in a different way... Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand." He had added that Kangana was rude to him over the phone and she 'is rude all the time'.

Moreover, Manikarnika actor Mishti Chakravarty had slammed Kangana Ranaut in a 2019 interview and said that her role had been cut short and that if she knew Kangana was directing the film she would not have done it.

Karan Johar-Kangana's feud

Their public spat over the last many years has made headlines. The two have spoken against each other in interviews and on social media. It all began, when Kangana had targeted Karan over nepotism in Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 5.

Kangana, who is known for her blunt statements took a jibe at the KWK host and called him a 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Her remarks left Karan stunned, and what followed was back-to-back comments and reactions from them and other celebrities about nepotism in the film industry.

She had said on KWK, “In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

