Kangana Ranaut reacts to viral video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal Pradesh, calls it ‘shameful’

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a video of a foreign tourist picking up litter in Himachal Pradesh. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana posted a clip. Kangana Ranaut isn't happy about a foreigner cleaning litter in Himachal Pradesh.

In the video, widely shared on several social media platforms, a man was seen picking up trash from near a waterfall in the state. A few Indian tourists were seen enjoying the view or walking around. After picking up the litter, the man, looking at the camera, said, "Maybe if I have a free day, I sit up here and watch and tell people, 'Pick this up'."

"I'll do that. I've no problem telling someone." He then walked over to the bin to dispose of the garbage. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Shameful.” Kangana is the incumbent MP from Mandi, her hometown, which is also in Himachal Pradesh.

Internet criticises Indian tourists for not disposing of garbage in bins

Reacting to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a person said, "I have said it many times. We need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I have seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us." A comment read, "Foreign tourists are often more sensitive about cleanliness than our own people."

A tweet read, "There's a reason Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon. It's not just to do with racism but also our pathetic behaviour and attitude." A person tweeted, "How embarrassing! People should pick up after themselves. Can’t believe others have to remind them to even follow a basic rule of cleanliness."

