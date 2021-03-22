Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga, expresses gratitude

Kangana Ranaut, fresh off her fourth National Award win, shared a video on Twitter to express her gratitude. On Monday, she was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The awards, which were originally supposed to be held in May last year, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Kangana expressed her gratitude to have won the National Award. She said that she has also directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and thanked the team, including KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the screenplay of the film; Prasoon Joshi, who wrote its dialogues; music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; producer Kamal Jain; co-stars Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa, among others.

“Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me).”

Kangana said that she has only been a part of Panga as an actor. She thanked her director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and the team. She also thanked the National Awards jury, her fans, family members and her personal staff.

This is Kangana’s fourth National Award. In 2008, she won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion. She then won the Best Actress awards for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

Kangana, who will turn 34 on Tuesday, will launch the trailer of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, on her birthday. She plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic, directed by AL Vijay.

On Monday, Kangana took to Twitter to share new stills from Thalaivi, depicting the various stages of Jayalalithaa's life. “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️,” she wrote.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has a number of films in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.