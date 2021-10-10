Kangana Ranaut reminds fans how Jackie Chan apologised after son's drugs scandal: 'Just saying'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reposted an Instagram post about Jackie Chan. She took to Instagram Stories to share it.

The post mentioned how Jackie had publicly apologised after his son Jaycee was caught in a drugs scandal in 2014. Jaycee was arrested after police found 100 grams of marijuana in his apartment in Beijing. "As a public figure, I'm ashamed and distressed," Jackie had written on his Chinese-language microblog. “His mother is especially heartbroken. Along with Jaycee, I want to take a deep bow of apology to the public,” he had added.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Kangana added the hashtag '#justsaying.' She appeared to be referring to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan last week. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Earlier, in a message shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana said that Aryan's 'mistakes' should help him evolve but should not be condoned. “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," she wrote.

However, others from the industry have shown support to Shah Rukh and his family. Hrithik wrote an open letter to Aryan, and spoke about the confusion Aryan must feel. “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” he wrote.

Raveena Tandon, Sussanne Khan, Suchita Krishnamoorthi and others have also spoken in Aryan's defence.