Kangana Ranaut returns to set, begins filming her next Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: ‘Nice to be back’

Amid her packed political commitments, Kangana Ranaut is not pressing pause on her acting career. The actor-turned-politician has returned to the film set and begun work on her next project, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. In the video, Kangana is seen dressed in a light-coloured suit.

Kangana back on film set

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram to update her fans, reposting a video originally shared by her production banner, Manikarnika Films Production. The clip shows the actor arriving on set and working closely with director Manoj Tapadia, as the two are seen discussing the set and going through the script ahead of the shoot.

Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Nice to be back on film set." In the video, Kangana is seen dressed in a light-coloured suit, holding a few papers in her hand as she is seen engrossed in a conversation with the director.

Kangana's Insta Story

At the moment, very little is known about the plot of the film at this point, with details being kept tightly under wraps. When the film was announced in 2024, it was said that Kangana will essay “the central role in the film which will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.”

More about Kangana’s projects

Kangana was last seen in the film, Emergency, which she directed and co-produced as well. The political drama sees Kangana playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. It also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman.

Next, Kangana is also set to make her move to Hollywood. The Queen star has signed a horror project in the West. According to Variety, Kangana will be making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. The project, from Lions Movies, will feature Kangana alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra from a screenplay which he co-wrote with Gatha Tiwary. According to the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence. The project will be presented to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.