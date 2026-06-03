Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer, and during a recent trailer launch event, Kangana shared an interesting anecdote related to the project.

'Title was already registered with John'

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata title.

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The actor revealed that the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was originally registered by John Abraham, who later gave it to the makers free of cost without any hesitation.

Kangana explained that the film was initially titled Nurses of Cama. However, as the script developed, the makers felt that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was a more fitting title. When they decided on the name, they discovered that it had already been registered by John Abraham. Despite this, the actor generously handed over the title without charging anything for it.

Sharing the same, Kangana said, "The film was previously called Nurses of Cama. We wanted to change it to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. When we thought about this title, we realised it was already registered. But when we requested John Abraham, who had the title, he gave it to us within a day. Usually, people don't give up titles, but he did, without even charging us for it. So, I am very grateful to him."

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Kangana also shared that the film's title was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of India's working class as the "makers of the country's destiny." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Kangana also shared that the film's title was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of India's working class as the "makers of the country's destiny." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kangana plays the role of a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film tells the story of the courageous nurses of Mumbai's Cama Hospital, who saved around 400 people during the 26/11 terror attacks while risking their own lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana plays the role of a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film tells the story of the courageous nurses of Mumbai's Cama Hospital, who saved around 400 people during the 26/11 terror attacks while risking their own lives. {{/usCountry}}

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At the trailer launch, Kangana also shared that maintaining some distance from the film industry and entering politics helped her better understand and portray the role of a nurse.

"We live in a bubble and are so far away from reality. That's why when I entered the life of this character, I realized how crucial it was for me to maintain some distance from the film industry.As a politician, I got the chance to mingle with a lot of common people in the last couple of years. I may consider myself a great actor, but I'd be so incompetent in this role if I'm not in touch with reality," she said.

The film is directed by Manoj Tapadia and also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and others in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on June 12.

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