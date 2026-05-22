Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was wearing mangalsutra amid secret wedding rumours: ‘What is the big deal?’

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut made waves when she was spotted wearing traditional green bangles and mangalsutra. Speculation immediately arose if she was secretly married and who the ‘lucky guy’ was. On Friday, the actor-politician took to her Instagram to clarify but also ask why it was such a big deal.

Kangana Ranaut responds to chatter on mangalsutra

Kangana Ranaut responded to rumours that she was secretly married after being spotted wearing mangalsutra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana posted a video on her Instagram stories. The text written in Hindi on the post reads: “Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married? The actor was spotted with mangalsutra and green bangles.” Posting it, the actor-politician explained that this was her look for one of her films. She claimed that she was getting numerous calls, wondering why it was such a big deal.

She also wrote that she wouldn’t get married secretly, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was wearing a mangalsutra.

{{^usCountry}} In another post, Kangana revealed that she was shooting outdoors in the heat wave. Asking news anchors to stop complaining, she wrote, “News anchors from their AC studios are complaining about the temperature and heat wave outside, what about those like us who are filming outdoors with loads of added lights and enclosed spaces, ha ha stop complaining guys, life is great for as long as it's challenging you feel alive if it's easy and predictable it's like death, happy summer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, Kangana revealed that she was shooting outdoors in the heat wave. Asking news anchors to stop complaining, she wrote, “News anchors from their AC studios are complaining about the temperature and heat wave outside, what about those like us who are filming outdoors with loads of added lights and enclosed spaces, ha ha stop complaining guys, life is great for as long as it's challenging you feel alive if it's easy and predictable it's like death, happy summer.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos recently circulated online of Kangana dressed in a pink salwar suit with green bangles and mangalsutra stealing the attention. She was spotted leaving a building and heading to her car, surrounded by security personnel. As soon as the videos began circulating, many wondered if she had gotten married secretly.

Upcoming work

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana recently completed 20 years in the film industry, having debuted at 18 with Gangster (2006). She was last seen in Emergency (2025), which also marked her solo directorial debut after Manikarnika (2019), for which she shared the credit with Krish Jagarlamudi.

Kangana now has a political drama titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata lined up. Based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the film directed by Manoj Tapadia takes place inside a hospital. Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan also star in the film slated for release on June 12. The actor-politician will soon make her international debut in the supernatural horror film Blessed Be the Evil. The film will be released in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON