Kangana Ranaut sparks wedding buzz after stepping out wearing mangalsutra, internet wonders ‘who is the lucky guy’

The actor maintained a straight face and chose not to interact or pose for the photographers gathered around her. She swiftly made her way to her car. As soon as the clip began circulating on social media, fans flooded the comments with curious, speculative reactions.

In the videos now circulating widely online, Kangana was seen keeping it understated in a simple salwar suit. However, it was the mangalsutra around her neck that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor also sported a bindi, green bangles, and sunglasses as she made her way from the building to her car with her security personnel.

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut recently set social media buzzing after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra in public. Videos of the actor soon caught everyone’s attention, triggering a wave of speculation among fans, many of whom wondered if Kangana had secretly tied the knot away from the spotlight.

One comment read, “Mangalsutra, definitely she knew the camera with capture it that's why she exposed it outside. Whoever is the lucky guy it's good that she got married, and why not she's 41 years old. May she have a happy married life.”

“Finally, Kangana got married,” one mentioned. “She got married to a Maharashtrian,” one wrote.

The video is reportedly from the sets of the Queen sequel, tentatively titled Queen Forever. It is unclear if the mangalsutra was part of her costume for the shoot or alook test that day. Reports suggest that Kangana has already begun shooting for the film in Mumbai, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

What’s next for Kangana Kangana recently completed 20 years in the film industry. Kangana debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. The actor was most recently seen in Emergency, her directorial debut. After Emergency, Kangana is set to return with another political drama, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

The film, inspired by true events, narrates the story of “the night when humanity stood taller than fear, and responsibility became an act of courage. While terror claimed lives outside, inside Cama Hospital, 400 lives were saved.” Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12. Kangana will soon make her international debut in the supernatural horror film Blessed Be the Evil. The film will be releasing in 2027.

Since 2024, Kangana has also served as a Member of Parliament from her hometown, Mandi. She won the Lok Sabha seat election from the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.