Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Karan Patel ‘bojh on Mother Earth’ for mocking her

Hours after television actor Karan Patel made fun of actor Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on 'forcefully drawing oxygen from the environment', her sister Rangoli Chandel called him 'a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a screen-grab of Karan's comment and wrote, "And u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced ,who has not done anything for environment... who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rangoli Chandel shared a screengrab of Karan's screenshot.

Earlier, Karan had shared a screen grab of Kangana's post captioning, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced.” The tweet by Kangana read, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

This is not the first time that Karan has commented about Kangana. Earlier, after she compared herself to Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, he had said, “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them).”

Twitter on Tuesday 'permanently suspended' Kangana's account after she reacted to the results of the West Bengal assembly elections. Rangoli’s account was also suspended from the platform last year.

Reacting to the ban, Kangana issued a statement: “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

Several celebrities, including Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Kavita Kaushik, Kubbra Sait, and Gulshan Devaiah reacted to the development. Kangana's Twitter account had faced restrictions in January too. Shen had then tweeted against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

Meanwhile, Kangana is awaiting the release of her multilingual film Thalaivi where she will portray the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film has been indefinitely postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across India. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in April in theaters.