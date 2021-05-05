IND USA
Ankita Bhargava shared a montage of pictures from her wedding with Karan Patel on their anniversary.
Karan Patel jokes ‘how mean’ as Ankita Bhargava shares their unseen wedding photos on anniversary

  • Karan Patel had a rather funny response to Ankita Bhargava sharing unseen photos from their wedding on their anniversary.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 05:56 PM IST

As actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrated six years of being married on Monday, she took to Instagram to share a montage of unseen photos from the wedding. The two tied the knot in a Gujarati-style ceremony on May 3, 2015, and have a daughter named Mehr.

Sharing the visuals from the wedding, Ankita wrote on Instagram, “Kuch Unseen Haseen Pal (Some unseen special moments). Cos watching the wedding footage nd pics on our wedding anniv is like a ritual for me! Do u also do the same ?!? #indianweddings #indianwedding #mybigfatwedding #bride #indianbride #gujratiwedding #bridesofinstagram #bridesofindia #groom #bridegroom.”

Karan took to the comments section and joked, “Shaadi kar li aur Humko bulaya bhi nahi (You got married and didn’t even invite me?)….. how mean…” His Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi commented, “Happy Anniversary.”

Fans also wished the couple. “Happy anniversary lovelies!!May your life filled with lots of love and happiness.God bless you guys and stay happy and together ever and forever,” one wrote, while another said, “Masha'allah gorgeous couple.”

Karan and Ankita are parents to one-year-old Mehr and often feature her in their Instagram posts. Earlier this year, the three of them went to the Maldives on a vacation, her first-ever holiday.

Also read: Raveena Tandon says British owe India an ‘apology for loot and thieving’, fan jokes she also stole ‘millions of hearts’

In February, Ankita revealed a change in her and Karan’s lives after Mehr’s birth. She said that they became ‘more aware’ of their behaviour, as children pick up what they see their parents doing. “And It made me realise that in this entire Rigmarole of Shushing the bad words,Not shouting or talking loudly in front of the baby,Using the golden words,Showing the calmer side,Not talking in a bad way,Not gossiping with the baby around,Not putting anyone down just for fun etc etc… Turns out we have so much growing up to do ourselves,” she added.

